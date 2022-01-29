Alexa
Gates leads Holy Cross over Lehigh 67-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 09:31
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Holy Cross to a 67-65 win over Lehigh on Friday night.

Kyrell Luc had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (4-15, 2-5 Patriot League). Louth-M Coulibaly added eight rebounds. Caleb Kenney had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Luc made two free throws with 15 seconds left for a 66-60 lead.

Jeameril Wilson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (8-14, 6-4). Keith Higgins Jr added 13 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 11 points.

The Crusaders evened the season series against the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh defeated Holy Cross 77-69 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

