Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Maldonado scores 31 to carry Wyoming over Air Force 63-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 09:27
Maldonado scores 31 to carry Wyoming over Air Force 63-61

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 31 points, including a layup at the buzzer, as Wyoming edged past Air Force 63-61 on Friday night.

Maldonado inbounded it with 7.2 seconds left, got it back and raced down the court for a game-winning basket.

Graham Ike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Wyoming (16-3, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added eight rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (10-9, 3-5). Jake Heidbreder added 14 points and Ethan Taylor had 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-29 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
"