Dingle scores 31 to lift Penn over Harvard 78-74

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 09:22
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Dingle tied his career high with 31 points as Penn narrowly defeated Harvard 78-74 on Friday night.

Max Martz had 15 points and seven rebounds for Penn (8-12, 5-2 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert added 10 points, and Dingle hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Noah Kirkwood had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (10-7, 2-3). Luka Sakota added 18 points and Kale Catchings had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

