Avs' MacKinnon could miss All-Star Game after Taylor hit

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, collides with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesda... Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, collides with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, back, falls to the ice after colliding with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall in the first period of an ... Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, back, falls to the ice after colliding with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A trainer tends to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon after he collided with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) and fell to the ice in t... A trainer tends to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon after he collided with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) and fell to the ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question.

The 26-year-old MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games. He was named captain of the Central Division for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

MacKinnon was injured when he was hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in the first period of Colorado’s 4-3 overtime win Wednesday that extended its home winning streak to 17 games.

Hall’s shoulder caused MacKinnon’s stick to snap back into his face. Blood gushed from his nose to the ice as MacKinnon lay face down.

MacKinnon was able to skate off on his own, but didn’t return.

The Avalanche visited the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

