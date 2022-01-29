Alexa
PHOTO GALLERY: A Ukrainian village awaits the next move

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 05:40
Ukrainian servicemen walk in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes diplomacy continued...
Ukrainian servicemen take a rest in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes diplomacy c...
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a photographer while resting in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2...
A Ukrainian serviceman pats a dog sitting in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes di...
Ukrainian servicemen rest in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes diplomacy continue...
Olga, one of the 16 residents still living in a frontline village, holds a rabbit speaking to journalists at her house's yard not far from the front l...
An Ukrainian serviceman looks around as he leaves a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stak...
An Ukrainian serviceman cleans his position in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes d...
Ukrainian servicemen rest in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes diplomacy continue...
Schoolchildren look at explosives during a police-organized civilian safety lesson in a city school in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The cit...
CORRECTS THAT NLAW ARE ANTI-TANK AND NOT ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILES - Ukrainian soldiers take part in an exercise for the use of NLAW anti-tank missiles a...
A Ukrainian serviceman looks back from atop an armored personnel carrier driving near a front line position in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Frid...
A Ukrainian serviceman lies in bed looking at a mobile phone at a front line position in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Hig...

ZOLOTE, Ukraine (AP) — In the Ukrainian village of Zolote, Olga Berezhna cradles one of the rabbits she raises, feeds her chickens and gets an eager greeting from her shaggy dog when she walks into the yard of her house. But this is not placid rural life — it’s a grinding wait to find see if there will be war.

At 59, Berezhna is the youngest of the 16 people left in the village. The others are mostly in their 80s; all the younger people long ago fled the village that’s near territory occupied by Russia-backed rebels.

Those who remain in the area look aged far beyond their years — soldiers on duty in snowy trenches and sandbag-lined positions.

Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels began fighting in 2014, a war that has killed more than 14,000 people. Although the fighting has diminished significantly in recent years, fears are strong that it could resume and become even bloodier since Russia began massing troops near Ukraine’s border.

Russia says it has no intent of invading, but many in the West believe that an offensive is imminent.

The next clue about what happens next is likely to come when Russian President Vladimir Putin decides how to respond to the rejection by the United States and NATO of Moscow’s demand that Ukraine be permanently denied membership in the military alliance.

In the meantime, Berezhna and the soldiers wait.

Updated : 2022-01-29 07:19 GMT+08:00

