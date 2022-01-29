Bills D coordinator Frazier has 2nd interview with Giants

New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022,... New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier got a second interview with the New York Giants on Friday, and the team might be in position to hire a new coach this weekend.

Frazier was the last scheduled interview for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen said on Wednesday at his introduction that a new coach could be announced Saturday if there was agreement between him and ownership on a replacement for Joe Judge.

The Giants also gave a second interview to Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is being considered for the vacant Miami job. Also interviewed were former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, and defensive coordinators Pat Graham of the Giants, Lou Anarumo of the Bengals and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.

Quinn has announced he is staying with Dallas.

Frazier's defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL this season. It allowed the fewest points per game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8) and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards per play (4.6) and first downs a game (16.8). Buffalo tied for third with 30 takeaways.

Schoen worked with both Frazier and Daboll in Buffalo, where he was the assistant general manager.

Frazier, who has earned a Super Bowl ring as both a player and an assistant coach, also has head coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings. The 62-year-old Frazier also worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, Eagles, Colts, and Bengals. He played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Chicago Bears, winning a Super Bowl in 2005. He was forced to retire because of a knee injury.

Frazier began his coaching career as the head coach at Trinity University – now known as Trinity International University – in Illinois from 1988-96. He was the defensive backs coach at Illinois from 1997-98.

