Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills D coordinator Frazier has 2nd interview with Giants

By TOM CANAVAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/29 04:26
New York Giants president John Mara introduces new team general manager Joe Schoen during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facili...
New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022,...

New York Giants president John Mara introduces new team general manager Joe Schoen during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facili...

New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022,...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier got a second interview with the New York Giants on Friday, and the team might be in position to hire a new coach this weekend.

Frazier was the last scheduled interview for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen said on Wednesday at his introduction that a new coach could be announced Saturday if there was agreement between him and ownership on a replacement for Joe Judge.

The Giants also gave a second interview to Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is being considered for the vacant Miami job. Also interviewed were former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, and defensive coordinators Pat Graham of the Giants, Lou Anarumo of the Bengals and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.

Quinn has announced he is staying with Dallas.

Frazier's defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL this season. It allowed the fewest points per game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8) and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards per play (4.6) and first downs a game (16.8). Buffalo tied for third with 30 takeaways.

Schoen worked with both Frazier and Daboll in Buffalo, where he was the assistant general manager.

Frazier, who has earned a Super Bowl ring as both a player and an assistant coach, also has head coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings. The 62-year-old Frazier also worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, Eagles, Colts, and Bengals. He played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Chicago Bears, winning a Super Bowl in 2005. He was forced to retire because of a knee injury.

Frazier began his coaching career as the head coach at Trinity University – now known as Trinity International University – in Illinois from 1988-96. He was the defensive backs coach at Illinois from 1997-98.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-29 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
"