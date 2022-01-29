New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|236.45
|Up
|3.80
|Mar
|233.05
|237.90
|230.30
|235.90
|Up
|3.85
|May
|233.65
|238.40
|230.90
|236.45
|Up
|3.80
|Jul
|233.00
|237.50
|230.30
|235.60
|Up
|3.65
|Sep
|232.20
|236.30
|229.50
|234.50
|Up
|3.55
|Dec
|230.15
|234.00
|227.80
|231.95
|Up
|2.80
|Mar
|228.90
|232.60
|227.55
|230.40
|Up
|2.35
|May
|227.65
|231.25
|227.60
|228.80
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|225.80
|229.30
|225.75
|226.50
|Up
|1.40
|Sep
|223.10
|227.10
|223.10
|224.10
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|224.00
|224.15
|221.15
|221.15
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|219.20
|219.20
|218.65
|218.65
|Up
|.25
|May
|217.85
|Up
|.10
|Jul
|217.30
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|216.60
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|213.95
|Up
|.50