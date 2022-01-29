Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 236.45 Up 3.80
Mar 233.05 237.90 230.30 235.90 Up 3.85
May 233.65 238.40 230.90 236.45 Up 3.80
Jul 233.00 237.50 230.30 235.60 Up 3.65
Sep 232.20 236.30 229.50 234.50 Up 3.55
Dec 230.15 234.00 227.80 231.95 Up 2.80
Mar 228.90 232.60 227.55 230.40 Up 2.35
May 227.65 231.25 227.60 228.80 Up 1.95
Jul 225.80 229.30 225.75 226.50 Up 1.40
Sep 223.10 227.10 223.10 224.10 Up 1.00
Dec 224.00 224.15 221.15 221.15 Up .80
Mar 219.20 219.20 218.65 218.65 Up .25
May 217.85 Up .10
Jul 217.30 Up .30
Sep 216.60 Up .50
Dec 213.95 Up .50