Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/29 01:45
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December, 10 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Feb. 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the top regulatory official on the Federal Reserve Board, 10 a.m.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for January, 8:30 a.m.

Updated : 2022-01-29 03:07 GMT+08:00

