US overcomes host Spain with late try in sevens

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — The United States needed a late converted try to prevent being upset by the host at the Spain Sevens on Friday.

The U.S. beat Spain 28-26 after Carlin Isles scored their fourth try and Steve Tomasin converted from in front of the posts.

Kevon Williams, inside his 22, stepped two defenders and slipped a third. He passed off the floor to Gavan D'Amore who fed an open Isles to run round behind the posts.

It ended a thrilling pool game in which the U.S. led 14-12 at halftime. Williams made it 21-12 but Spain replied with converted tries by Josep Serres and Tobias Sainz-Trapaga's second of the match to lead 26-21 with time almost up.

Unbeaten world series leader South Africa didn't play because Samoa didn't start. Samoa, like New Zealand and Fiji, is missing the tournament due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Argentina, second in the series, beat guest side Jamaica 42-0.

The final is on Sunday.

