Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 00:01
A demonstrator wearing a fish mask protests in front of the Repsol office in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. The demonstrators were there to prot...
Workers clean oil on Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused ...
A worker checks the carcass of an oil-soaked bird during a clean-up campaign on Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Saturday, Jan...
A worker cleans oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was cause...
Workers remove oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill was caused by the waves from an ...
A demonstrator protests in front of the Repsol office in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. The demonstrators were there to protest after Peru decla...
Fisherman Walter de la Cruz sits on the oil stained Cavero Beach, unable to fish after a spill in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Friday banned Repsol's Peru director and three other executives from leaving the country for 18 months while the government investigates an oil spill at a refinery run by the Spain-based company.

Peru authorities are investigating Repsol following the oil spill on Jan. 15, which was reported after surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

Peru declared last week an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on its Pacific coast were contaminated by the spill of 6,000 barrels. Prosecutors also opened an investigation for the crime of environmental contamination.

Judge Romualdo Aguedo imposed the ban after considering there's a “potential risk” that Repsol’s Peru director, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta, and three executives would leave the country. The company has said that it's cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and also working on the cleaning of the beaches affected.

Repsol hired more than 2,000 people, including local fishermen, to clean the beaches. The company has also promised to deliver food baskets to affected families.

Updated : 2022-01-29 01:35 GMT+08:00

