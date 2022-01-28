Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 44 30 9 5 65 179 126 22-3-0 8-6-5 6-1-2
Tampa Bay 44 29 10 5 63 152 125 15-4-3 14-6-2 9-5-1
Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103 15-4-1 11-6-2 7-2-0
Boston 40 24 13 3 51 125 111 14-8-1 10-5-2 10-3-1
Detroit 43 18 19 6 42 118 147 13-7-3 5-12-3 6-5-2
Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 7-12-3 6-10-4 4-7-4
Ottawa 37 13 20 4 30 105 128 6-10-1 7-10-3 4-6-0
Montreal 42 8 27 7 23 94 159 5-11-1 3-16-6 2-7-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 40 29 9 2 60 143 96 14-4-1 15-5-1 5-4-0
Pittsburgh 43 27 10 6 60 146 113 13-5-3 14-5-3 6-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 44 28 12 4 60 135 115 13-3-2 15-9-2 6-3-0
Washington 44 23 12 9 55 140 122 12-7-5 11-5-4 7-2-1
Columbus 41 19 21 1 39 126 148 12-9-1 7-12-0 6-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 36 15 15 6 36 86 97 8-8-3 7-7-3 5-5-1
New Jersey 42 15 22 5 35 120 148 10-10-3 5-12-2 7-6-2
Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148 6-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 41 30 8 3 63 171 121 19-2-1 11-6-2 10-3-1
Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 13-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1
St. Louis 43 26 12 5 57 152 117 17-4-2 9-8-3 9-4-2
Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 14-3-1 11-7-2 7-4-1
Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121 14-4-1 8-12-1 6-5-1
Winnipeg 40 17 16 7 41 115 124 10-8-1 7-8-6 5-4-2
Chicago 43 16 20 7 39 107 142 8-8-3 8-12-4 3-7-4
Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158 5-13-1 5-14-3 3-10-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 44 25 16 3 53 150 133 13-10-2 12-6-1 7-4-0
Anaheim 46 22 16 8 52 138 134 13-7-4 9-9-4 7-2-3
Los Angeles 44 22 16 6 50 124 120 13-10-2 9-6-4 4-4-1
Calgary 39 20 13 6 46 127 99 6-4-4 14-9-2 3-5-1
San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132 11-9-2 11-10-0 3-3-0
Edmonton 39 21 16 2 44 128 130 12-8-0 9-8-2 10-2-0
Vancouver 43 19 19 5 43 110 120 8-8-3 11-11-2 5-3-4
Seattle 43 14 25 4 32 114 153 9-14-2 5-11-2 3-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4, Vegas 1

Seattle 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Montreal 4

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Vancouver 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 1

Edmonton 3, Nashville 2, SO

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-29 01:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
"