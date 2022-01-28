All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|17-5
|14-12
|20-9
|Chicago
|30
|17
|.638
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|17-6
|13-11
|20-11
|Cleveland
|30
|19
|.612
|1½
|8-2
|W-3
|15-9
|15-10
|17-10
|Brooklyn
|29
|19
|.604
|2
|4-6
|L-3
|12-13
|17-6
|20-9
|Philadelphia
|29
|19
|.604
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|12-10
|17-9
|17-12
|Milwaukee
|30
|20
|.600
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|17-8
|13-12
|19-16
|Charlotte
|27
|22
|.551
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|13-7
|14-15
|18-12
|Boston
|25
|24
|.510
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-10
|9-14
|17-13
|Toronto
|23
|23
|.500
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|13-12
|10-11
|15-14
|Washington
|23
|25
|.479
|8
|4-6
|L-4
|13-12
|10-13
|16-16
|New York
|23
|26
|.469
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|12-14
|11-12
|14-20
|Atlanta
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|5-5
|W-5
|12-11
|10-14
|13-15
|Indiana
|17
|32
|.347
|14½
|3-7
|L-3
|12-13
|5-19
|8-23
|Detroit
|11
|36
|.234
|19½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-15
|4-21
|7-19
|Orlando
|9
|40
|.184
|22½
|2-8
|L-1
|3-18
|6-22
|6-28
|Phoenix
|38
|9
|.809
|—
|9-1
|W-8
|19-5
|19-4
|24-7
|Golden State
|36
|13
|.735
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|23-4
|13-9
|20-8
|Memphis
|33
|17
|.660
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|17-9
|16-8
|25-11
|Utah
|30
|19
|.612
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|15-10
|15-9
|19-9
|Dallas
|28
|21
|.571
|11
|7-3
|W-1
|15-9
|13-12
|22-12
|Denver
|26
|21
|.553
|12
|7-3
|W-3
|13-9
|13-12
|16-14
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|25
|.500
|14½
|6-4
|W-2
|15-12
|10-13
|13-20
|Minnesota
|24
|24
|.500
|14½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-10
|11-14
|17-16
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|25
|.490
|15
|4-6
|L-1
|15-12
|9-13
|13-16
|Portland
|20
|28
|.417
|18½
|6-4
|L-2
|14-13
|6-15
|8-21
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|.383
|20
|5-5
|L-1
|11-11
|7-18
|11-16
|San Antonio
|18
|31
|.367
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|9-16
|9-15
|11-18
|Sacramento
|18
|32
|.360
|21½
|2-8
|L-5
|12-16
|6-16
|13-20
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|24
|1-9
|L-6
|8-15
|6-18
|10-21
|Houston
|14
|34
|.292
|24½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-14
|7-20
|7-20
___
Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87
Golden State 124, Minnesota 115
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.