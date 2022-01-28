Alexa
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 31 17 .646 8-2 W-2 17-5 14-12 20-9
Chicago 30 17 .638 ½ 4-6 W-2 17-6 13-11 20-11
Cleveland 30 19 .612 8-2 W-3 15-9 15-10 17-10
Brooklyn 29 19 .604 2 4-6 L-3 12-13 17-6 20-9
Philadelphia 29 19 .604 2 7-3 W-3 12-10 17-9 17-12
Milwaukee 30 20 .600 2 5-5 L-1 17-8 13-12 19-16
Charlotte 27 22 .551 7-3 W-1 13-7 14-15 18-12
Boston 25 24 .510 7-3 W-2 16-10 9-14 17-13
Toronto 23 23 .500 7 4-6 L-1 13-12 10-11 15-14
Washington 23 25 .479 8 4-6 L-4 13-12 10-13 16-16
New York 23 26 .469 4-6 L-2 12-14 11-12 14-20
Atlanta 22 25 .468 5-5 W-5 12-11 10-14 13-15
Indiana 17 32 .347 14½ 3-7 L-3 12-13 5-19 8-23
Detroit 11 36 .234 19½ 4-6 L-3 7-15 4-21 7-19
Orlando 9 40 .184 22½ 2-8 L-1 3-18 6-22 6-28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 38 9 .809 9-1 W-8 19-5 19-4 24-7
Golden State 36 13 .735 3 6-4 W-4 23-4 13-9 20-8
Memphis 33 17 .660 7-3 W-1 17-9 16-8 25-11
Utah 30 19 .612 9 2-8 L-3 15-10 15-9 19-9
Dallas 28 21 .571 11 7-3 W-1 15-9 13-12 22-12
Denver 26 21 .553 12 7-3 W-3 13-9 13-12 16-14
L.A. Clippers 25 25 .500 14½ 6-4 W-2 15-12 10-13 13-20
Minnesota 24 24 .500 14½ 6-4 L-1 13-10 11-14 17-16
L.A. Lakers 24 25 .490 15 4-6 L-1 15-12 9-13 13-16
Portland 20 28 .417 18½ 6-4 L-2 14-13 6-15 8-21
New Orleans 18 29 .383 20 5-5 L-1 11-11 7-18 11-16
San Antonio 18 31 .367 21 3-7 L-1 9-16 9-15 11-18
Sacramento 18 32 .360 21½ 2-8 L-5 12-16 6-16 13-20
Oklahoma City 14 33 .298 24 1-9 L-6 8-15 6-18 10-21
Houston 14 34 .292 24½ 4-6 L-2 7-14 7-20 7-20

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87

Golden State 124, Minnesota 115

Friday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.