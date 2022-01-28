|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|23
|18
|3
|2
|55
|14
|57
|Liverpool
|22
|14
|6
|2
|58
|19
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|Man United
|22
|11
|5
|6
|36
|30
|38
|West Ham
|23
|11
|4
|8
|41
|31
|37
|Arsenal
|21
|11
|3
|7
|33
|25
|36
|Tottenham
|20
|11
|3
|6
|26
|24
|36
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|22
|6
|12
|4
|23
|23
|30
|Leicester
|20
|7
|5
|8
|34
|37
|26
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|2
|11
|28
|32
|26
|Southampton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|26
|34
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|5
|9
|8
|31
|34
|24
|Brentford
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|23
|Leeds
|21
|5
|7
|9
|24
|40
|22
|Everton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|35
|19
|Norwich
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|45
|16
|Newcastle
|21
|2
|9
|10
|21
|43
|15
|Watford
|20
|4
|2
|14
|23
|40
|14
|Burnley
|18
|1
|9
|8
|16
|27
|12
___
Watford 0, Norwich 3
Everton 0, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leeds 0, Newcastle 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Southampton 1, Man City 1
Arsenal 0, Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3
Leicester 1, Brighton 1
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0
Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
West Ham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|27
|17
|6
|4
|73
|25
|57
|Blackburn
|28
|15
|7
|6
|45
|30
|52
|Bournemouth
|27
|14
|7
|6
|43
|24
|49
|QPR
|27
|14
|6
|7
|40
|31
|48
|West Brom
|28
|12
|9
|7
|34
|22
|45
|Huddersfield
|28
|12
|8
|8
|37
|33
|44
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|12
|7
|9
|38
|29
|43
|Middlesbrough
|27
|12
|6
|9
|31
|26
|42
|Coventry
|26
|11
|7
|8
|35
|30
|40
|Luton Town
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|32
|38
|Stoke
|27
|11
|5
|11
|32
|29
|38
|Sheffield United
|25
|10
|6
|9
|33
|32
|36
|Preston
|27
|9
|9
|9
|31
|33
|36
|Blackpool
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|32
|36
|Millwall
|26
|8
|9
|9
|27
|29
|33
|Bristol City
|28
|9
|6
|13
|36
|49
|33
|Swansea
|25
|8
|8
|9
|28
|32
|32
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|42
|32
|Hull
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|31
|29
|Cardiff
|26
|6
|5
|15
|28
|47
|23
|Reading
|27
|8
|4
|15
|33
|51
|22
|Peterborough
|26
|5
|5
|16
|23
|53
|20
|Derby
|27
|8
|11
|8
|26
|26
|14
|Barnsley
|26
|2
|8
|16
|17
|41
|14
___
Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1
Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Millwall 0
Bournemouth 0, Hull 1
Coventry 1, QPR 2
Reading 3, Huddersfield 4
Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0
Stoke 2, Fulham 3
Swansea 1, Preston 0
West Brom 3, Peterborough 0
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 0
Coventry 1, Stoke 0
Birmingham 2, Peterborough 2
Luton Town 2, Bristol City 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0
QPR 0, Swansea 0
West Brom 0, Preston 2
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Coventry vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|24
|17
|3
|4
|47
|24
|54
|Sunderland
|28
|16
|6
|6
|53
|33
|54
|Rotherham
|26
|16
|5
|5
|46
|18
|53
|Wycombe
|28
|15
|7
|6
|46
|33
|52
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|14
|7
|7
|47
|32
|49
|Oxford United
|27
|13
|7
|7
|43
|31
|46
|Plymouth
|27
|12
|8
|7
|44
|34
|44
|Ipswich
|28
|11
|8
|9
|47
|37
|41
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|10
|10
|6
|36
|32
|40
|Portsmouth
|26
|10
|8
|8
|29
|25
|38
|Burton Albion
|27
|10
|6
|11
|33
|33
|36
|Cambridge United
|27
|9
|9
|9
|37
|39
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|10
|6
|11
|33
|43
|36
|Charlton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|34
|32
|33
|Bolton
|26
|9
|5
|12
|33
|37
|32
|Lincoln
|26
|8
|7
|11
|31
|34
|31
|Shrewsbury
|28
|8
|7
|13
|26
|30
|31
|Cheltenham
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32
|46
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|27
|7
|8
|12
|41
|48
|29
|AFC Wimbledon
|26
|6
|10
|10
|31
|39
|28
|Morecambe
|27
|7
|6
|14
|38
|53
|27
|Crewe
|27
|5
|7
|15
|24
|45
|22
|Gillingham
|27
|3
|10
|14
|21
|44
|19
|Doncaster
|27
|5
|4
|18
|19
|49
|19
___
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2
Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2
Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 3, Gillingham 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Ipswich 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Plymouth 3
Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury 0
Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|25
|16
|7
|2
|51
|21
|55
|Tranmere
|26
|14
|6
|6
|28
|15
|48
|Newport County
|27
|12
|8
|7
|44
|34
|44
|Sutton United
|26
|13
|5
|8
|41
|33
|44
|Northampton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|32
|24
|42
|Swindon
|25
|11
|8
|6
|40
|31
|41
|Mansfield Town
|25
|12
|5
|8
|35
|31
|41
|Exeter
|25
|10
|10
|5
|37
|26
|40
|Salford
|27
|10
|7
|10
|31
|27
|37
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|6
|8
|36
|27
|36
|Bradford
|26
|8
|12
|6
|33
|30
|36
|Harrogate Town
|24
|9
|6
|9
|38
|35
|33
|Bristol Rovers
|24
|9
|6
|9
|33
|36
|33
|Leyton Orient
|24
|7
|11
|6
|37
|22
|32
|Crawley Town
|25
|9
|5
|11
|29
|35
|32
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|6
|12
|25
|37
|30
|Walsall
|26
|7
|8
|11
|30
|36
|29
|Rochdale
|24
|6
|10
|8
|30
|32
|28
|Stevenage
|27
|6
|10
|11
|25
|42
|28
|Carlisle
|26
|6
|9
|11
|19
|33
|27
|Barrow
|26
|6
|8
|12
|26
|33
|26
|Colchester
|25
|6
|7
|12
|22
|35
|25
|Scunthorpe
|27
|3
|10
|14
|21
|48
|19
|Oldham
|25
|4
|6
|15
|22
|42
|18
___
Swindon 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Barrow 1, Mansfield Town 3
Crawley Town 0, Tranmere 1
Forest Green 3, Carlisle 0
Harrogate Town 3, Oldham 0
Leyton Orient 0, Port Vale 0
Rochdale 0, Bradford 0
Salford 0, Colchester 3
Scunthorpe 0, Newport County 1
Sutton United 0, Northampton 0
Walsall 0, Exeter 2
Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1
Barrow 0, Salford 2
Leyton Orient 0, Newport County 1
Scunthorpe 2, Bristol Rovers 3
Walsall 1, Bradford 2