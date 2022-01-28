Alexa
Co-leader leaves far-right Alternative for Germany party

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 21:57
FILE - Joerg Meuthen, federal spokesman of the AfD, speaks at the right-wing Alternative for Germany election party after the first forecasts of the o...

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany said Friday that its co-leader, a relative moderate, is leaving the party.

It confirmed a report by public broadcaster ARD, but didn’t immediately say why Joerg Meuthen was quitting. The 60-year-old was a prominent figure throughout the party’s nine-year history.

Meuthen was considered one of the few relative moderates in a party that has increasingly tilted to the right since it was founded in 2013.

ARD quoted Meuthen saying the party had clear “totalitarian” tendencies.

The university economics professor is a member of the European Parliament.

The party's platform initially centered on opposition to bailouts for struggling eurozone members. But it was its vehement opposition to then-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow in large numbers of refugees and other migrants in 2015 that established it as a significant political force.

Updated : 2022-01-28 23:42 GMT+08:00

