Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Downhill ski races at Matterhorn to make World Cup debut

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 21:16
Downhill ski races at Matterhorn to make World Cup debut

ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — Skiing’s newest downhill course that crosses between Switzerland and Italy next to the Matterhorn mountain will have its debut World Cup races in October, the International Ski Federation said Friday.

The available dates are Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6 for back-to-back weekends of two downhills each for men and women.

“FIS is giving speed athletes an earlier start to the season and the Alpine World Cup a season without interruptions thanks to two additional race weekends,” skiing’s governing body said.

The first downhill races each season are currently in Lake Louise, Canada, starting late November.

The earliest start for the downhill season is possible on glacier snow near upscale resort Zermatt at the storied mountain. It is known as the Matterhorn on the Swiss side and Cervino by Italians.

FIS hopes the course will have environmental gains for a sport threatened by climate change and warmer temperatures.

“All teams will be able to take advantage of on-site training throughout the year,” FIS president Johan Eliasch said. “This will reduce travel to long-distance venues in the southern hemisphere.”

The high-altitude course is designed by Didier Defago, the 2010 Olympics downhill champion who is FIS's test racer for new courses designed for Winter Games, including in China next month.

Because a key cable car will not be completed in time, the first Matterhorn races will run from below the start at 3,900 meters (12,800 foot) that it will eventually use.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-28 22:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"