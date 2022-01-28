Alexa
Greek lawmakers to debate censure motion over snowstorm

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 20:13
A woman and a man enjoy snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear bl...
People enjoy snow at the Olympic complex in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and r...
Army crews try to remove vehicles stranded in snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Gr...
A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities strug...
Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wedne...
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, ...
A car is covered with snow in front of damaged building following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in northern Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/...
A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Than...
A snow plow drives past abandoned vehicles trapped in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in Athens, on Wednesday, Ja...
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, ...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are to begin a three-day debate on Friday on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days.

The motion brought by the left-wing Syriza opposition party is unlikely to pass as the governing conservative New Democracy party holds a comfortable majority of 157 seats in the 300-member parliament. The motion would require an absolute majority to pass. The debate is to start Friday afternoon, with a vote expected Sunday night.

Monday’s storm dumped large amounts of snow on Athens and several other areas of Greece, with snow falling even on Aegean islands.

In the Greek capital, the army was called out to assist thousands of drivers who became trapped on a tollway connecting Athens to the country’s main airport. Many were forced to spend the night in their cars in freezing temperatures after trucks jackknifed and blocked the road, while others were trapped on a major Athens avenue for hours. Many cars were not using snow chains, leading to vehicles skidding.

Several neighborhoods of Athens were left without power for days after trees fell onto power lines.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered a “personal and sincere apology,” but blamed the private company operating the tollway for not being prepared for the conditions and mishandling the reaction to the storm.

Updated : 2022-01-28 22:11 GMT+08:00

