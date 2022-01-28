Czech think tank opens Taipei office

European Values Center for Security Policy opens Taipei office to increase European presence in Taiwan. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo) European Values Center for Security Policy opens Taipei office to increase European presence in Taiwan. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Values Center (EVC) for Security Policy, a Czech think tank, formally opened its Taipei Office on Friday (Jan. 28), strengthening European presence in Taiwan.

An opening ceremony was held at its new office at the JustCo coworking space in Songshan District, with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk, Czech Representative Patrick Rumlar, Prospect Foundation President I-Chung Lai (賴怡忠), and CEO of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research CEO Chen-wei Lin (林成蔚) attending.

Wu kicked off the ceremony by pointing out that this is the first Czech and second European think tank to set up an office in Taiwan. He said that this office “is an example of what can be achieved when vibrant democracies work together by standing shoulder to shoulder.”

Even though the Czech Republic and Taiwan are thousands of miles apart with distinct cultural roots, “we are connected by common passion for freedom and democracy,” Wu said. These shared principles form a solid foundation on which we can develop a friendship over various public and private sectors and work in solidarity against the expansion of authoritarianism, he added.

The foreign minister said it is his sincere hope that the EVC Taipei office can share its expertise with researchers and institutions in Taiwan. He expressed confidence that future exchanges will bring “valuable insights and practical countermeasures to combat hybrid threats of disinformation, cyberattacks, and economic coercion.”

Wu invited the international community to conduct academic exchanges in Taiwan.

Jakub Janda, the executive director of EVC, said that with regard to authoritarianism, appeasement does not work.

Janda said that unity is key to facing adversity. He stressed that the more countries Taiwan has supporting it, the more limited China’s threats are, referring to a comment Raphael Glucksman, member of European Parliament, said during a visit to Taiwan.

Janda said Taiwan and Czech Republic have historic and political similarities, which makes them good partners to learn from one another.

The think tank director said that he hopes to transform EVC into a de-facto central European hub that can help Europeans who want to learn more about Taiwan to do so. He also mentioned that the think tank intends to invite Taiwanese experts to Europe in order to share their knowledge with European counterparts.

The majority of exchanges would cover political, defense, and information security issues, he added.

Janda said supporting Taiwan is “the right thing to do,” as it is necessary to build alliances to help those facing immense pressure. He also highlighted the importance of helping through actions and not just words.

EVC is a non-partisan think tank aimed at protecting “liberal democracy, the rule of law, and the transatlantic alliance of the Czech Republic.” It also strives to defend Europe from the influences of Russia, China, and Islamic extremists, according to its official website.