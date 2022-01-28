Vice President Lai invites new president of Honduras to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has invited the newly inaugurated president of ally Honduras, Xiomara Castro, to visit Taiwan, reports said Friday (Jan. 28).

Lai served as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) special envoy to Castro’s Jan. 27 inauguration. Honduras is one of Taiwan’s 14 remaining official diplomatic partners, though the future of bilateral links became an issue after Castro predicted during last year’s election campaign she might switch ties to China.

During the meeting after the inauguration, Lai told Castro that her meeting with Tsai would serve as a sign of global women’s empowerment as both were the first female presidents of their respective countries, CNA reported. He also referred to her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, thanking him for his pronouncements on the international scene in support of Taiwan.

The vice president assured Castro of his country’s continued cooperation on development issues, and presented her with a donation of COVID-19 relief supplies, including forehead thermometers, testing kits and N95 respirators.

While attending the inauguration, Lai also briefly met United States Vice President Kamala Harris, while his return trip to Taiwan will also include another stopover in the U.S.