Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/31/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Feb. 3

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.