Y-8 spotter plane from China enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One Chinese military aircraft intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on the final day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of National Defense said Friday (Jan. 28).

The aircraft was a Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT electronic intelligence spotter plane, which appeared southwest of Taiwan’s main island, the area most frequented by Chinese military planes since the ministry started publicizing the incursions in Sept. 2020.

As on previous occasions, the Air Force tasked aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese planes. Incursions reached a peak in early Oct. 2021, with a maximum of 56 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes entering the ADIZ on Oct. 4.

A total of 39 Chinese aircraft, including 24 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, were spotted inside the ADIZ on Jan. 23, the highest number for this year so far.