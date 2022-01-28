Legislative Yuan passes Taiwan central government budget on eve of LNY holiday

Premier Su Tseng-chang (with orange mask, center) congratulates lawmakers on passing the 2022 central government budget. Premier Su Tseng-chang (with orange mask, center) congratulates lawmakers on passing the 2022 central government budget. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan approved the NT$2.27 trillion (US$81.83 billion) central government budget for 2022 on Friday (Jan. 28), the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday.

According to legal requirements, the package should have been passed by Dec. 31, CNA reported. In order to make up for that, the Legislative Yuan decided to meet for an extra session from Jan. 5 to Friday.

Lawmakers cut NT$27 billion or 1.19% from the government proposal, the deepest cut since the 2014 budget. Nevertheless, a sum of NT$16.3 billion earmarked for a 4% salary raise for civil servants, teachers and military personnel went through unchallenged, reports said.

The last day of the legislative budget discussions was marred by a sudden action from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), whose lawmakers alleged the government was planning to announce an end to the ban on the import of food from Japanese regions affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster once the budget was passed.

The Cabinet denied the allegations and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) top lawmaker apologized for comments by one caucus member in favor of the Japanese imports. As a result, discussions about the budget resumed and the package passed without further obstacles.