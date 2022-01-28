Foreign professionals' adult children can sign up for Taiwan work permit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor's (MOL) Workforce Development Agency (WDA) on Thursday (Jan. 27) announced that adult children of foreign professionals can now apply for work permits online.

In a press release issued that day, WDA stated that it has greatly streamlined the process for adult children of foreign professionals to apply for work permits by eliminating the need to apply in person and the requirement to send documents via the mail. With a new option on the EZ Work Permit website, adult children of foreign professionals can now apply directly for a work permit online, 24 hours a day.

According to Article 15 of the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professional Talent (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法) adult children of foreign professionals who have obtained permanent residency can directly apply to the MOL for a work permit without having to go through an employer. They must, however, confirm that they have met one of three conditions listed in Article 15 to be eligible.

To apply for a work permit only, applicants must first set up an account by entering their basic personal information such as name, nationality, and passport number. After creating the account, uploading the required documents, and paying a processing fee, the work permit application procedure is completed.

For more information on applying for a work permit, please call the WDA at (02) 8995-6000 or visit the EZ Work Taiwan website.