Diplomatic missions in Taiwan extend Lunar New Year wishes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To ring in the the Lunar New Year, several diplomatic offices in Taiwan have used creative ways to extend well wishes to the public.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association put up large-scale billboards across Taipei and Kaohsiung MRT stations on Thursday (Jan. 27). The boards contain heartfelt messages from all over Japan to Taiwan, sincerely thanking Taiwan for its continuous support, Liberty Times reported.

The British Office Taipei uploaded a Facebook video on Thursday featuring Representative John Dennis and Deputy Representative Tom Burn making dumplings for office staff. Dennis said it was the first time he made dumplings for the Lunar New Year, which reminded him of making mince pies, a traditional British Christmas dish.

Burn said that making dumplings made him feel like he was blending into Taiwanese society, which was a beautiful experience. At the end of the video, Dennis and Burn wished everyone a happy new year and a prosperous year of the tiger in Mandarin.

The Indian-Taipei Association (ITA) also released a Lunar New Year video on Facebook Thursday. Gourangalal Das, Director-General of ITA, brought office staff to Wanhua District’s Longshan Temple.

He first wished for the quick end of the global epidemic and prayed for continued progress in Taiwan-India relations in the year of the tiger. He also wished for more bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and India.

This year, there have been unprecedented growth in exchanges with regard to economic, trade, education, culture, and other fields, he noted.