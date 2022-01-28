Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Friday (Jan. 28) said that the city has raised the epidemic prevention alert to Level 2.5, as the number of Omicron cases of unknown origin rise across the country.

During a press conference on Friday, Ko announced that Taipei is implementing Level 2.5 measures that it is "appealing" the public to follow over the 9-day Lunar New Year holiday, but will not yet enforce them through punitive means. Ko pointed out that because restaurants are a major source of COVID transmissions, the new recommendations apply mainly to eateries.

For stores, Ko said that crowd control measures must be followed to ensure that a social distance of 2.25 square meters can be maintained at all times. As for restaurants, the mayor emphasized that there are two main elements: employees must be fully vaccinated to work in restaurants, and customers wishing to dine in must also be fully vaccinated.

Ko said that restaurant owners must ensure that all workers are fully vaccinated, meaning that they have received at least two doses of a COVID vaccine 14 or more days ago. In addition, they must receive a booster three months after their second dose.

When it comes to customers, Taipei is implementing a color-coded system. People who have received two doses of a COVID vaccine at least 14 days ago are considered to be in the green light category and can eat indoors without restrictions.

Level 2.5 dining rules

Fully vaccinated can eat indoors.

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated should order take out, home delivery, or reserve a separate room.

Children 12 and under can eat indoors if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

However, people who have only received one vaccine dose, are in the yellow light grouping, while those who have not received any COVID jabs are considered the highest risk classification with a red light designation.

People who fall into the yellow and red categories are strongly advised to only order takeout, home delivery, or reserve a separate room inside the restaurant.

Children aged 12 and under can eat at restaurants if the adults accompanying them are fully vaccinated.

Ko said that an upgrade of the COVID alert will be considered if average daily cases in the city exceed 10 over a week, two cases from unknown sources of infection are detected daily in one week, or more than three community cluster infections are reported within a single week.

The mayor suggested that the next step Taiwan should consider is making a vaccine passport mandatory to "solve many problems." He said he would prefer not to fully ban indoor dining to keep the economy operating at least 80% and called on members of the public who refuse to get vaccinated to simply not dine indoors.