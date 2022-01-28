AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A honour guard soldier stands in snowfall as people walk to the Motherland monument to place flowers and wreaths at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where ... A honour guard soldier stands in snowfall as people walk to the Motherland monument to place flowers and wreaths at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victims were buried during World War II, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. People gathered to mark the 78th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad. The Nazi German and Finnish siege and blockade of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, was broken on Jan. 18, 1943 but finally lifted Jan. 27, 1944. More than 1 million people died mainly from starvation during the 900-day siege. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)