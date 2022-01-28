Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/28 15:52
Ukrainian servicemen carry water supplies for an advanced position on the front line in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Th...

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 2...

The city of Athens with the ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. A snowstorm of rare severity d...

People walk in a snow-covered park with the iconic Haghia Sophia in the background at Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Rescue crews in Istanbul and A...

Israel's ambassador to Romania David Saranga delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holoc...

A honour guard soldier stands in snowfall as people walk to the Motherland monument to place flowers and wreaths at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying commemoration ceremony at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victi...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs in central London, early Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Comoros' El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, left, jumps for the ball with Cameroon's JC Castelletto during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer ma...

Burkina Faso's supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 Round of 16 soccer match between Burkina Faso and Gabon at the Omnisport Stadium in L...

Migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued by the Italian Coast...

Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse as she wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Tue...

Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantin...

JAN. 21-27, 2022

From the unfolding crisis in Ukraine to a snowy Acropolis, beleaguered British PM Boris Johnson's jog with his dog in central London and Africa's soccer Cup of Nations, this photo gallery highlights some of the most captivating images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

