Travelers to Taiwan’s outlying islands face COVID tests during LNY holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 cases continues to expand across Taiwan, travelers to outlying islands will face rapid tests at airports and harbors from the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced Friday (Jan. 28).

With domestic infections having occurred recently in several parts of Taiwan’s main island, local governments in Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu have expressed concern that visitors might take the virus to their islands during the Jan. 29 – Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday.

The travelers will face the tests beginning Saturday (Jan. 29) at five airports and three ports on Taiwan’s main island before boarding transport to outlying islands. Those who show symptoms of COVID will be asked to postpone their trip and move to a hospital to undergo PCR testing, CNA reported. The five airports are Taipei Songshan, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung, while the three ports are Keelung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan.

Travelers without symptoms can decide independently whether to take the rapid tests, but passengers who showed symptoms during the previous 14 days must undergo the tests, or show negative results from rapid or PCR tests during the most recent 24 hours. They are also advised to arrive at the airport or harbor 90 minutes before the official departure time.

The MOTC is also requiring travelers to go online first and fill out a health statement, which will be compulsory for all airplane and ferry passengers to the islands. The statement will allow travelers to receive their money back should they test positive for COVID, the MOTC said.