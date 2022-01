A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, ... A bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, is displayed at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash sits in a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

People attend the March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) People attend the March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The moon rises beyond the Power and Light building Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) The moon rises beyond the Power and Light building Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Protesters gather for an anti-vaccine rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Protesters gather for an anti-vaccine rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Scott Spencer holds colorful flares as he and a group of United States men's national soccer team supporters march to Lower.com Field ahead of a FIFA ... Scott Spencer holds colorful flares as he and a group of United States men's national soccer team supporters march to Lower.com Field ahead of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against El Salvador, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who is campaigning to challenge Republican Marco Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat in November, speaks with leaders of the Puer... Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who is campaigning to challenge Republican Marco Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat in November, speaks with leaders of the Puerto Rican community at Borinquen Health Care Center, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about Intel's announcement to invest in an Ohio chip making facility, at the South Court Auditorium in the E... President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about Intel's announcement to invest in an Ohio chip making facility, at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) strips the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an ... Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) strips the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer holds up a copy of the United States Constitution as he announces his retirement in the Roosevelt Room ... Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer holds up a copy of the United States Constitution as he announces his retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A New York City Police Department officer lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the New York Police Department's 32nd Precinct, near the sce... A New York City Police Department officer lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the New York Police Department's 32nd Precinct, near the scene of a shooting that claim the lives of NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

JAN. 21 - 27, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

