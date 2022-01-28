12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twelve cases tied to a cluster infection in Kaohsiung have been diagnosed with the BA.2 Omicron variant, and one Indonesian worker may have spread the highly-transmissible version of the virus to Taipei.

Of the 72 cases tied to the Port of Kaohsiung COVID cluster, 12 have been found to have the BA.2 Omicron variant. This version of Omicron is currently much less common than its sibling BA.1, but it has started to spread rapidly in Europe and appears to be more contagious.

On Thursday (Jan. 27), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that genetic sequencing was carried out on 72 case tied to the Port of Kaohsiung cluster, including a family of three, three employees from an ironworks, migrant workers, a National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology student, among others. Of these cases, 12 have been found to be carrying the BA.2 Omicron variant, and there are concerns that recent cases found at Xiaogang High School, Municipal Dawanguomin Junior High School, and a steakhouse could also be carrying it.

In an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, Kaohsiung has adopted a three-stage method of testing contacts that includes two PCR tests and one rapid antigen test. More than 20,000 people have been tested in the port area within eight days with a particular focus on port workers in the "red zone."

At a press conference that day, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said that in the "red zone," out of 12,469 people who were tested, 10 tested positive for COVID, representing a positivity rate of 0.08%. Chen pointed out that the key characteristic of Omicron is that the onset is very fast, and happens on the second or third day after infection.

The mayor said that people become contagious almost immediately, but most have only mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

In addition, at 12 p.m. on Jan. 18, an Indonesian ship crew member, case No. 18,639, took a high-speed train from Zuoying in Kaohsiung to Nangang in Taipei. He headed back to Kaohsiung at 4 p.m., having spent two hours in the city.

His movements during that period are not yet known as an epidemiological investigation is currently underway. As he is tied to the cluster infection at the Port of Kaohsiung, it is likely that he is infected with BA.2 and that he may have brought it to Taipei during his trip on Jan. 18.