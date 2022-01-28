Axion Global Asset Management launches its first crypto fund to offer investors secure and diversified exposure to large-cap crypto opportunities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 January 2022 - Axion Global Asset Management Limited ("AGAM" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Edvance International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1410.HK), is set to make its debut in the cryptocurrency space with a new flagship product, Smart Beta Fund SP ("Smart Beta Fund"), after receiving approval from the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong ("SFC") to manage portfolios that invest up to 100% in virtual assets.

The Smart Beta Fund seeks to provide professional investors1 with superior risk-adjusted returns by tracking the Axion Global Smart Beta Liquidity Index. The Index, which has consistently outperformed industry benchmarks, is comprised of the top ten eligible cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation weighted by proprietary investment factors. Total assets under management (AUM) for the fund is expected to reach US$100 million.

The crypto fund debut will come on the heels of the Company's recent launch of Axion Global Innovations Fund that invests in early-stage ventures in the burgeoning blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. As an asset manager specialising in different blockchain and digital asset investment strategies, the Company will continue to roll out more products to capture returns for investors.

'Investing in digital assets like cryptocurrenies has become an irresistible huge trend. By launching the Smart Beta Fund, we will be able to offer a secure and regulated investment vehicle for professional investors to tap into the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market,' said Mr. Scottie Siu, Investment Director of Axion Global Asset Management Limited. 'As part of the collective effort to enhance the regulatory landscape for digital assets, we work with reputable custodians and best-in-class trading platforms such as BitGo Trust, Coinbase and OSL, leading legal advisors Baker McKenzie and Mourant Ozannes, as well as expert virtual asset fund to establish and operate the fund in accordance with the highest industry and regulatory standards.'The AGAM team was also supported by Sidley Austin, the leading legal advisor, during the approval process with the SFC.'

Mr. Gavin Ho, Strategy Director of Axion Global Asset Management Limited commented, "We are thrilled that Axion Global Asset Management has received regulatory approval to make inroads into the virtual asset fund management sector. We see tremendous potential and demand for innovative digital asset products and offerings in the years to come. Backed by our parent company Edvance International, which has been a leader in the cybersecurity space for over 20 years, we are at forefront of the industry to ride the digital asset wave.'





[1] The term "professional investor" has the meaning as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and its subsidiary legislations.

About Axion Global Asset Management Limited

Axion Global Asset Management Limited (AGAM) is an investment management company and an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Edvance International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1410.HK). It develops investment products focusing on digital assets and blockchain opportunities. AGAM holds a license approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. (CE Number: BMG243)





