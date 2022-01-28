Alexa
Tass rallies Saint Mary's past San Francisco 72-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 14:57
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matthias Tass matched his career high with 27 points and snagged 12 rebounds to help Saint Mary's rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat San Francisco 72-70 on Thursday night.

Tass made 9 of 10 free throws for the Gaels (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference), who have won four straight. Alex Ducas had 13 points and Tommy Kuhse scored 12.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for the Dons (16-5, 3-3), who led 41-24 at halftime. Yauhen Massalski added 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Gabe Stefanini had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"