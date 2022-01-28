Stanford completes season sweep of No. 15 USC, 64-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the 15th-ranked Trojans 64-61 on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 60 in the final minute before Ingram made a layup with 33 seconds remaining. USC's Isaiah Mobley got to the line on a loose ball foul with 14 seconds left but missed the second free throw. Brandon Angel hit his two foul shots three seconds later to put the Cardinal up by three.

The Trojans had a chance to send it to overtime but Mobley missed a 3-pointer with one second left.

Spencer Jones had 10 points for Stanford (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12), which handed the Trojans their first loss on Jan. 11 and have won two straight following three consecutive losses.

Drew Peterson led USC (16-3, 6-3) in scoring for the third straight game with 14 points, and Boogie Ellis scored 11.

Stanford trailed for most of the second half before scoring eight straight points to take a 60-55 lead with 2:46 remaining. Max Agbonkpolo's jumper ended a seven-minute USC scoring drought, and Peterson tied it on a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left after the Trojans forced a shot clock violation.

Stanford got off to a fast start and led 16-7 less than seven minutes into the game on eight points and a pair of 3-pointers by Delaire.

The Cardinal were up 26-19 with 6:45 remaining in the first half before the Trojans scored 15 straight points. USC was 5 of 7 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers during the run while Stanford missed 12 shots in a row and committed a pair of turnovers.

Ellis scored six points, all from beyond the arc, and Kobe Johnson added four.

Delaire's dunk broke a nearly six-minute scoring drought for Stanford, but it went into the half trailing 34-28.

USC led by five eight minutes into the second half before a 6-1 Stanford run tied it at 50 with 10:42 remaining on Michael O’Connell’s 3-pointer.

TEMPORARY SCARE

Ellis appeared to injure his right leg when he went down after attempting a dunk. He went straight to the locker room but returned a couple of minutes later.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but this win improved their record to 4-3 against Quad 1 teams.

USC: The Trojans are in a stretch of five games in 10 days and had their three-game winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Remain in Los Angeles to face No. 7 UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Host California on Saturday. The Trojans won the first meeting 77-63 on Jan. 6.

