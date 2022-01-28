Taiwan forms Ukraine task force

Ukrainian servicemen on the frontline in east Ukraine. Ukrainian servicemen on the frontline in east Ukraine. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the National Security Council (NSC) Friday (Jan. 28) to form a task force to monitor developments in the Ukraine.

Commentators have drawn comparisons between Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged threats of invasion against the Ukraine and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) aggressive posture on Taiwan, including the almost daily incursions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

During an NSC meeting Friday morning, Tsai said relevant departments should establish a task force to react to developments in the Ukraine, CNA reported. Having faced threats from China for so long, Taiwan understands the situation the eastern European country was in, she said.

The president said she supported the efforts to maintain regional security and encouraged all parties to use peaceful means and strengthen dialogue to achieve a rational resolution of conflicts.

The new NSC group will also manage contacts with parties involved in the Ukraine situation while analyzing the potential impact of any conflict or confrontation on Taiwan’s own position, according to the CNA report. New information should be reported immediately and be met with an adequate response, officials said.

The NSC meeting was also attended by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), Presidential Secretary-General David Lee (李大維), and NSC Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄).