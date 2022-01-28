Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce

Chinese renowned couple Huang Xiaoming (right) and Angelababy got divorced on Jan. 28. (Screenshot, Angelababy weibo) Chinese renowned couple Huang Xiaoming (right) and Angelababy got divorced on Jan. 28. (Screenshot, Angelababy weibo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese celebrity Huang Xiaoming (黃曉明) and Yeung Wing (楊穎), mostly known by her stage name Angelababy, announced Friday (Jan. 28) they are ending of their 7-year marriage.

The 44-year-old actor and 32-year-old Hong Kong model got married in 2015 and had a son nicknamed Little Sponge in 2017. There have been plenty of rumors over recent years that the two had split as they were never seen together on major occasions like their son's birthdays.

The pair made a statement Friday over their social media accounts that they will raise their kid together after divorce. According to the announcement, the separation was peaceful and has gone through all the related procedures.

In order to protect family privacy, the couple’s studios will no longer comment on this matter. They also said they will take legal action if anyone spreads rumors about their split, the release said.



Official statement regarding the divorce. (Huang Xiaoming's Weibo screenshot)



The two said they are grateful for what happened and will still remain a family. (Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming's Weibo screenshots)