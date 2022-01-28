Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robertson carries Portland past Pacific 64-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 13:25
Robertson carries Portland past Pacific 64-56

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Portland to a 64-56 win over Pacific on Thursday night.

Moses Wood had 19 points for Portland (11-9, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Chris Austin added 15 points. Chika Nduka had 10 points.

Alphonso Anderson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (5-13, 0-4), who have now lost seven straight games. Nick Blake added 14 points. Pierre Crockrell II had 11 points.

Luke Avdalovic, the Tigers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 16:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"