Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Broome carries Morehead State past SE Missouri 74-73 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 12:58
Broome carries Morehead State past SE Missouri 74-73 in OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State won its 10th consecutive game, beating Southeast Missouri 74-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

Broome's two free throws with 15 seconds left in OT gave MSU a four-point lead. A three-point play by Dylan Branson made it a one-point game with seven seconds remaining. MSU's Ta'lon Cooper missed two free throws but Eric Reed Jr.'s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Cooper had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State (16-5, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tray Hollowell added 11 points. Skyelar Potter had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Harris scored a season-high 22 points for the Redhawks (8-12, 3-4). Manny Patterson added 12 points. DQ Nicholas had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"