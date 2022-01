The moon rises over the pine-covered mountains surrounding the Indigenous township of Cheran, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Avoca... The moon rises over the pine-covered mountains surrounding the Indigenous township of Cheran, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Avocados have been nothing short of a miracle crop for thousands of small farmers in Michoacan; with a few acres of well-tended avocado trees, small landholders can send their kids to college or buy a pickup truck, something no other crop allows them to do. But because of the immense amount of water they need, the expansion of avocados has come by moving into humid pine forests. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)