Accident at TSMC fab in south Taiwan injures 5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An accident at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) Fab 18 inside the Southern Taiwan Science Park injured five subcontractor employees, reports said Friday (Jan. 28).

Following the accident, the authorities ordered construction work to halt, according to the Liberty Times. The five men had been fitting a ventilation system on the first floor of the P6 plant area at 4 a.m. Friday when they failed to notice the ceiling could not withstand the strain.

The next moment, the workers fell with the scaffolding 5 meters to the floor, but as they were wearing protective clothing, none was in critical condition, reports said.

Three were allowed to leave the hospital later Friday as their injuries were relatively light. Surgery was necessary for a fractured left hand and a fractured pelvis for the two other workers, who were transferred from a hospital in Tainan to Kaohsiung. The men, aged between 31 and 42, were conscious following the accident, CNA reported.

Park management said the subcontractor’s application for night work on the ventilation project had been approved, but it would be temporarily suspended during an investigation into the incident. Work on other parts of Fab 18 could continue as normal, the Liberty Times reported.