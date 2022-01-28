Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Hilaire carries New Orleans past Houston Baptist 77-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 12:33
St. Hilaire carries New Orleans past Houston Baptist 77-66

HOUSTON (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a career-high 34 points as New Orleans extended its winning streak to seven games, topping Houston Baptist 77-66 on Thursday night.

St. Hilaire shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc and shot 10 for 12 from the foul line.

Troy Green had 10 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans (11-8, 6-1 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson added seven rebounds.

Jade Tse had 15 points for the Huskies (6-11, 2-5). Darius Lee had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khristion Courseault had 11 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. New Orleans defeated Houston Baptist 81-65 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"