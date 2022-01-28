Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gilyard II scores 23 to carry Kansas City over Denver 72-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 12:37
Gilyard II scores 23 to carry Kansas City over Denver 72-61

DENVER (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had 23 points as Kansas City got past Denver 72-61 on Thursday night.

Arkel Lamar had 15 points for Kansas City (12-8, 5-3 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Touko Tainamo had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Pioneers (8-15, 4-6). Tevin Smith added 13 points and three blocks. Coban Porter had 12 points.

Jordan Johnson scored 3 points despite heading into the contest as the Pioneers' second leading scorer at 11 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Roos leveled the season series against the Pioneers. Denver defeated Kansas City 63-55 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"