Tennessee State defeats SIU-Edwardsville 75-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 12:43
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 18 points as Tennessee State edged past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 75-70 on Thursday night. Carlos Marshall Jr. added 17 points for the Tigers, while Kassim Nicholson chipped in 16.

Nicholson also had 10 rebounds.

Kenny Cooper had six rebounds for Tennessee State (9-12, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Ray'Sean Taylor tied a career high with 26 points for the Cougars (7-13, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. DeeJuan Pruitt added 14 points and seven rebounds. Courtney Carter had 10 rebounds and nine assists with his four points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 14:36 GMT+08:00

