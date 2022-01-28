Alexa
Coleman powers Northwestern State past Incarnate Word 79-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 12:52
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kendal Coleman tossed in a career-high 25 points and snagged 13 rebounds to lead Northwestern State past Incarnate Word 79-70 on Thursday night.

Carvell Teasett and Cedric Garrett scored 14 apiece for the Demons (5-16, 2-5 Southland Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Brian White had 10 points and six assists.

Charlie Yoder had 25 points for the Cardinals (4-17, 1-6), who have lost four straight. He also had seven turnovers. Josh Morgan added 16 points and Bradley Akhile scored 11.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Northwestern State defeated UIW 83-80 on Jan. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 14:35 GMT+08:00

