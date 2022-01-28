Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Knight leads Loyola Chicago past Southern Illinois 44-39

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:59
Knight leads Loyola Chicago past Southern Illinois 44-39

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Chris Knight had 16 points off the bench to lead Loyola Chicago to a 44-39 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday night.

Lucas Williamson, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), had five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Lance Jones had 12 points for the Salukis (10-11, 3-6). Marcus Domask added 10 points and nine rebounds. J.D. Muila also had nine rebounds.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Loyola Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 59-47 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 14:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"