Hicklen, Placer lead North Florida past Central Arkansas

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:27
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer scored 24 points apiece as North Florida rolled to a 93-74 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Carter Hendricksen had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (5-16, 1-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 17 points to top the Bears (6-13, 3-3). Eddy Kayouloud added 15 points and Jared Chatham scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:09 GMT+08:00

"