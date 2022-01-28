Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chandler scores 26 to lift South Alabama over Troy 82-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:29
Chandler scores 26 to lift South Alabama over Troy 82-63

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 26 points as South Alabama topped Troy 82-63 on Thursday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for South Alabama (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Javon Franklin added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Christian Turner had 13 points for the Trojans (13-7, 4-3). Khalyl Waters added 11 points. Duke Deen had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"