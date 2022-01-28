Alexa
Harding carries Utah Valley past Chicago St. 101-87

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:38
CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Harding scored 18 points as Utah Valley defeated Chicago State 101-87 on Thursday night. Fardaws Aimaq and Tim Ceaser added 17 points apiece for the Wolverines, while Tim Fuller chipped in 15. Aimaq also had three assists.

Utah Valley is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Utah Valley (14-6, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference) scored 52 first-half points, a season best for the visitors, while the 50 points in the second half for Chicago State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Dominique Alexander scored a season-high 23 points for the Cougars (6-14, 2-5). Coreyoun Rushin added 17 points. Brandon Betson had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:09 GMT+08:00

"