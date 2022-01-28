Indonesian sisters facing deportation plead not to be 'kicked out of Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Indonesian sisters have made a plea to be allowed to stay in Taiwan after they were asked to leave Taiwan in March due to their father’s guilty verdict in court.

Hsiao Mei (小美), a Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School student, wrote Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) a letter imploring him to grant her and her younger sisters a chance to continue their studies in Taiwan.

The students’ father was convicted of a crime related to foreign remittances pursuant to the Banking Act (銀行法) and had his permanent resident status revoked. He must leave the country by Feb. 9 and his daughters by March 8 or face deportation, per China Times.

The girls identify themselves as “Taiwanese” because they grew up in Taiwan. In the letter, Hsiao Mei said she had put a lot of effort to get into the prestigious senior high school and has ambitions to become an obstetrician, while her sisters, junior high and elementary school students, are also hopeful about having a future in the country.

Hsiao Mei apologized for her parents’ misdeeds and hopes they will not be deprived of the chance to pursue a career in Taiwan, a place boasting warm people, democracy and freedoms, as well as a thriving economy, she said.

In response, Hsu has instructed relevant authorities to provide assistance and explore possibilities so the youngsters can fulfill their dreams.

Taipei City’s Department of Education suggested Hsiao Mei take a year off from school, and schools for her sisters have also promised aid after they re-enter the country. However, legal obstacles may hamper their schooling prospects due to the disruption, Liberty Times quoted Hsiao Mei as saying.