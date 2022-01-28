Adams carries Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State 70-64

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Darian Adams had 22 points and Jacksonville State won its ninth straight game with a 70-64 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Adams made 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range for the Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King had 17 points. Brandon Huffman added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Finch had eight assists.

Chris Youngblood had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Owls (9-10, 4-2). Terrell Burden added 16 points and Demond Robinson scored 13.

