Germany scores 23 to lift UTSA past FIU 73-66

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany had 23 points and 11 rebounds as UTSA topped Florida International 73-66 on Thursday night.

Dhieu Deing had 19 points for UTSA (8-13, 1-7 Conference USA), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 17 points. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had six rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 17 points for the Panthers (12-8, 2-5). Petar Krivokapic added 12 points and six rebounds. Clevon Brown had 12 points and three blocks.

