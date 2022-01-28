Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Weston lifts Middle Tennessee past Marshall

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:09
Weston lifts Middle Tennessee past Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Camryn Weston made a pair of foul shots with six seconds left to give Middle Tennessee the lead en route to an 81-79 win over Marshall on Thursday night.

Weston scored 19 points, Donovan Sims added 17 points, DeAndre Dishman chipped in 16 and Eli Lawrence had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (13-6, 4-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Andrew Taylor had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-13, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Taevion Kinsey added 18 points and Mikel Beyers had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"