Svechnikov's shootout goal sends Canes over Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Carolina's Nino Niederreiter scored with just about three minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Derek Stepan had the team's other goal. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves.

Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, and Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators had a 49-second power play in overtime after Tim Stutzle drew a hooking penalty. But Ottawa couldn’t take advantage.

Already without Drake Batherson (ankle) for the next couple months, the Senators could now also be without their top center after Josh Norris went hard into the boards late in the first period and took his time before getting up. He did not return.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring two minutes into the second as Stepan tipped a shot in front to beat Murray. But two minutes later, the Senators tied the game when Paul made what looked like a harmless shot on goal, but it hit Tony DeAngelo on the way and fooled Andersen.

Formenton scored the go-ahead goal for the Senators early in the third. He tipped a Victor Mete shot in for his ninth of the season. Formenton now has 11 points in his last 10 games (four goals, seven assists).

NOTES

The Senators announced Batherson will likely miss a couple months, if not more after suffering a high ankle sprain Tuesday against Buffalo. ... Ottawa signed defenseman Nick Holden to a one-year $1.3-million contract extension Thursday. He could have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

Senators: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

___

